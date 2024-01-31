Das Instrument DE000VM79FB7 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARVO_05_ITM The instrument DE000VM79FB7 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARVO_05_ITM