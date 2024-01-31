Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect-Aktienanleihe Pro auf C. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2024 - DE000VM79FB7
31.01.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM79FB7 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARVO_05_ITM The instrument DE000VM79FB7 Multi Aktienanleihe 24(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.01./07:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HS3TZ15
|HS3TZ1
|100,00 €
|- €
100,00
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.01.24
