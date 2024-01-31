Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.24 00:56
Das Instrument DE000HVB8JC3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8JC3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8JC3 HVB8JC 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  29.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  29.01.24
