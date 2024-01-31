Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Plus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2024 - CH1314020764
31.01.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CH1314020764 Kapitals.Z31.01.29 Aktien-BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARIC_01 The instrument CH1314020764 Kapitals.Z31.01.29 Aktien-BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARIC_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|972,37 $
|1.000 $
|-27,63 $
|-2,76%
|30.01./21:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8H40
|HVB8H4
|1.000 $
|970,96 $
Werte im Artikel
10,50
0,00%
972,37
-2,76%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|972,37 $
|-2,76%
|30.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.