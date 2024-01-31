Das Instrument CH1314020764 Kapitals.Z31.01.29 Aktien-BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2024: WARIC_01 The instrument CH1314020764 Kapitals.Z31.01.29 Aktien-BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2024: WARIC_01