Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2023 - DE000HVB7EC6
31.01.23 01:02
Das Instrument DE000HVB7EC6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7EC6 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7EC6
|HVB7EC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
