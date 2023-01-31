Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf Deutsche Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2023 - DE000HVB7E69
31.01.23 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7E69 TOP ZERT. 02.02.26 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7E69 TOP ZERT. 02.02.26 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2023: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7E69
|HVB7E6
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.