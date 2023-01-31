Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.01.2023 - DE000HVB7DZ9




31.01.23 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7DZ9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.01.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7DZ9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.01.2023: WARUN_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate. Neuer 440% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 26.412% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 30.01./07:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7DZ9 HVB7DZ 101,25 € 101,25 €
Werte im Artikel
0,78 plus
0,00%
101,25 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  13.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  27.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien Geheimtip 2023: Riesenauftrag bis zu 200 Drohnen für Ukraine. Diese Drohnen-Aktie hebt jetzt ab nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...