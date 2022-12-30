Erweiterte Funktionen



SOLetc - ETC Group Physical . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2022 - DE000LB36F56




30.12.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB36F56 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB36F56 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2022: WARLB_01

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,7493 € 0,9007 € -0,1514 € -16,81% 29.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3GVKZ1 A3GVKZ 15,47 € 0,86 €
Werte im Artikel
11,15 plus
+1,11%
3,38 plus
+0,56%
10,95 plus
+0,27%
1.010 plus
0,00%
15,44 minus
-0,23%
14,81 minus
-0,28%
5,43 minus
-0,29%
12,45 minus
-0,30%
1,00 minus
-0,35%
1,09 minus
-0,36%
4,58 minus
-0,46%
1,51 minus
-0,54%
6,05 minus
-0,62%
3,89 minus
-1,32%
4,16 minus
-1,33%
3,52 minus
-1,69%
10,88 minus
-2,11%
1,62 minus
-2,34%
0,89 minus
-2,97%
1,10 minus
-3,72%
4,78 minus
-4,13%
3,42 minus
-4,33%
0,65 minus
-4,39%
1,96 minus
-4,68%
0,75 minus
-16,81%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,8511 € -5,83%  29.12.22
München 0,8599 € -6,18%  29.12.22
Xetra 0,8609 € -6,71%  29.12.22
Berlin 0,779 € -16,51%  29.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 0,7493 € -16,81%  29.12.22
Düsseldorf 0,7424 € -17,34%  29.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...