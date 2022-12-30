Erweiterte Funktionen
SOLetc - ETC Group Physical . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2022 - DE000LB36F56
30.12.22 01:01
Das Instrument DE000LB36F56 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB36F56 Deep-Exp-Z 23.02.2029 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7493 €
|0,9007 €
|-0,1514 €
|-16,81%
|29.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3GVKZ1
|A3GVKZ
|15,47 €
|0,86 €
11,15
+1,11%
3,38
+0,56%
10,95
+0,27%
1.010
0,00%
15,44
-0,23%
14,81
-0,28%
5,43
-0,29%
12,45
-0,30%
1,00
-0,35%
1,09
-0,36%
4,58
-0,46%
1,51
-0,54%
6,05
-0,62%
3,89
-1,32%
4,16
-1,33%
3,52
-1,69%
10,88
-2,11%
1,62
-2,34%
0,89
-2,97%
1,10
-3,72%
4,78
-4,13%
3,42
-4,33%
0,65
-4,39%
1,96
-4,68%
0,75
-16,81%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,8511 €
|-5,83%
|29.12.22
|München
|0,8599 €
|-6,18%
|29.12.22
|Xetra
|0,8609 €
|-6,71%
|29.12.22
|Berlin
|0,779 €
|-16,51%
|29.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,7493 €
|-16,81%
|29.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,7424 €
|-17,34%
|29.12.22
