Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Bayer [H. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2022 - DE000HVB7D11
30.12.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7D11 HVB EXP.CL 30.12.25 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7D11 HVB EXP.CL 30.12.25 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2022: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7D11
|HVB7D1
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|28.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
