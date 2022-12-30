Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2022 - DE000HVB7CQ0
30.12.22 01:01
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CQ0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7CQ0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./12:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CQ0
|HVB7CQ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.12.22
