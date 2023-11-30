Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Air. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2023 - DE000LB4ND30
30.11.23 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4ND30 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AIR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4ND30 Deep-Exp-Z 26.01.2029 AIR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4ND30
|LB4ND3
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
