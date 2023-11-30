Das Instrument DE000LB4NC23 SN MExpZ p 22.03.2030 DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4NC23 SN MExpZ p 22.03.2030 DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2023: WARLB_01