Protect-Aktienanleihe Pro auf K. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2023 - DE000HS2RV12
30.11.23 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HS2RV12 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.23(24)SDF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2023: WARHS_02 The instrument DE000HS2RV12 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.23(24)SDF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2023: WARHS_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./17:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HS2RV12
|HS2RV1
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
