Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2022 - DE000LB33K03




30.11.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB33K03 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB33K03 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB33K03 LB33K0 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  25.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  25.11.22
  = Realtime
