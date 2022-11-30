Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.11.2022 - DE000LB33K03
30.11.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB33K03 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB33K03 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.2028 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB33K03
|LB33K0
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
