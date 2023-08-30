Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.08.2023 - DE000HVB8636
29.08.23 23:45
Das Instrument DE000HVB8636 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 23(26)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.08.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8636 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 23(26)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.08.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8636
|HVB863
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.08.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.08.23
