3,5 % Express-Anleihe auf idD. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.08.2022 - DE000LB3L5F1




29.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3L5F1 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3L5F1 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.08.2022: WARLB_01

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3L5F1 LB3L5F 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  25.08.22
  = Realtime
