3,5 % Express-Anleihe auf idD. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.08.2022 - DE000LB3L5F1
29.08.22 23:51
Das Instrument DE000LB3L5F1 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3L5F1 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.08.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3L5F1
|LB3L5F
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.08.22
= Realtime
