Continental Resources - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.08.2022 - DE000LB3L5C8
29.08.22 23:51
Das Instrument DE000LB3L5C8 Express-Anleihe 22(26) R6C0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3L5C8 Express-Anleihe 22(26) R6C0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.08.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|72,31 $
|72,31 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2120151012
|A0MQ12
|75,45 $
|36,70 $
72,31
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|72,50 €
|+1,40%
|29.08.22
|Nasdaq
|72,32 $
|+2,12%
|29.08.22
|AMEX
|72,29 $
|+1,26%
|29.08.22
|Frankfurt
|70,50 €
|+0,71%
|29.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|71,50 €
|+0,70%
|29.08.22
|München
|70,50 €
|0,00%
|29.08.22
|NYSE
|72,31 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|69,50 €
|-0,71%
|29.08.22
|Stuttgart
|69,00 €
|-2,82%
|29.08.22
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|67
|Investments in Fracking Unterne.
|27.01.22