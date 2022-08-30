Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf Puma [Hypo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.08.2022 - DE000HVB6YN3
29.08.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6YN3 TOP ZERT. 30.08.23 PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.08.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6YN3 TOP ZERT. 30.08.23 PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.08.2022: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6YN3
|HVB6YN
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|26.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|26.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.