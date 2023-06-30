Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2023 - DE000PD99DV9




29.06.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99DV9 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.07.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99DV9 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.07.28 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2023: WARBN_06

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 29.06./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99DV9 PD99DV 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  27.06.23
