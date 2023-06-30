Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Memory Express Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2023 - DE000PD99DV9
29.06.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99DV9 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.07.28 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99DV9 MEM.EXPRESS Z04.07.28 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.06./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99DV9
|PD99DV
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.06.23
