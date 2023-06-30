Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Prote auf BASF . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2023 - DE000HVB7XH5
29.06.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7XH5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(26)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7XH5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(26)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2023: WARUN_04
