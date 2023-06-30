Das Instrument DE000BC0K286 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(31) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K286 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(31) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2023: WARBA_02