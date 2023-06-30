Erweiterte Funktionen
8-years EUR Note auf Stufenz. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2023 - DE000BC0K286
29.06.23 23:53
Das Instrument DE000BC0K286 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(31) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2023: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000BC0K286 EO-Medium-Term Notes 2023(31) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2023: WARBA_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.06./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K286
|BC0K28
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.06.23
= Realtime
