Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2022 - DE000HVB6SV8




30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument DE000HVB6SV8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25) RIO1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6SV8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25) RIO1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6SV8 HVB6SV 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  28.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  28.06.22
  = Realtime
