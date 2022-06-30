Das Instrument DE000HVB6SV8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25) RIO1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6SV8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25) RIO1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2022: WARUN_03