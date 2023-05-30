Erweiterte Funktionen
6,0 % Express-Anleihe auf adi. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000LB4AWR3
29.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument DE000LB4AWR3 Express-Anleihe 23(27) ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4AWR3 Express-Anleihe 23(27) ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4AWR3
|LB4AWR
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|25.05.23
