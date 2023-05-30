Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000LB4AW99
29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4AW99 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4AW99 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4AW99
|LB4AW9
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.05.23
= Realtime
