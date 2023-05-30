Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000LB4AW81




29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4AW81 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4AW81 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4AW81 LB4AW8 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  24.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  25.05.23
  = Realtime
