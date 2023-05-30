Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000LB4AVX3
29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4AVX3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4AVX3 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.07.2029 BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.05./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4AVX3
|LB4AVX
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
17,21
-1,86%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.05.23
