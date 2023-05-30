Das Instrument DE000HVB7TP6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7TP6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARUN_02