Aktienanleihe auf Meta Platform. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000HVB7TP6
29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7TP6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7TP6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7TP6
|HVB7TP
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.23
