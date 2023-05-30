Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000HVB7T05




29.05.23 23:51
Das Instrument DE000HVB7T05 HVB BON.PRO Z30.05.28 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7T05 HVB BON.PRO Z30.05.28 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7T05 HVB7T0 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  26.05.23
