Express Plus Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000HVB7SV6
29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7SV6 HVB EXP.PL 31.05.27 VW Vz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7SV6 HVB EXP.PL 31.05.27 VW Vz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7SV6
|HVB7SV
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.05.23
