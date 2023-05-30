Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Volks. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2023 - DE000HVB7SM5




29.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7SM5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7SM5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2023: WARUN_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € -   € -   € - 28.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7SM5 HVB7SM 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 26.05.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  26.05.23
