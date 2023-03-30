Erweiterte Funktionen



29.03.23 23:44
Das Instrument DE000LB3PDY9 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PDY9 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.03.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3PDY9 LB3PDY 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  27.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  27.03.23
  = Realtime
