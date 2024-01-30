Erweiterte Funktionen
18M Fix Kupon Express Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2024 - DE000PN99EP8
30.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PN99EP8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PN99EP8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.01./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99EP8
|PN99EP
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.01.24
= Realtime
