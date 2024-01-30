Das Instrument DE000PN99EP8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PN99EP8 Fix Kupon Express v.24(25)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARBN_04