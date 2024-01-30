Das Instrument DE000LB4TL00 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.03.2030 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4TL00 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.03.2030 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARLB_01