Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2024 - DE000LB4TL00
30.01.24 00:44
Das Instrument DE000LB4TL00 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.03.2030 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4TL00 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.03.2030 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.01./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4TL00
|LB4TL0
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
23,47
+0,38%
1.016
+0,07%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.01.24
= Realtime
