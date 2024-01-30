Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Plus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2024 - DE000HVB8H40
30.01.24 00:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 $
|1.000 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.01./11:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8H40
|HVB8H4
|1.000 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 $
|0,00%
|26.01.24
= Realtime
