Das Instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARUN_03