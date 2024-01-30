Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Express Plus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2024 - DE000HVB8H40




30.01.24 00:44
Das Instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8H40 HVB EXP.PL 30.01.30 Microso. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2024: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 $ 1.000 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.01./11:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8H40 HVB8H4 1.000 $ -   $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 $ 0,00%  26.01.24
