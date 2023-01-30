Erweiterte Funktionen
1,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2023 - DE000LB39ZB3
29.01.23 22:34
Das Instrument DE000LB39ZB3 Index-Anl 23(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB39ZB3 Index-Anl 23(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,25 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|27.01./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB39ZB3
|LB39ZB
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,25 €
|-
|27.01.23
|Stuttgart
|100,25 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
