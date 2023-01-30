Erweiterte Funktionen



1,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.01.2023 - DE000LB39ZB3




29.01.23 22:34
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB39ZB3 Index-Anl 23(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB39ZB3 Index-Anl 23(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.01.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,25 € -   € -   € - 27.01./16:31
 
ISIN WKN
DE000LB39ZB3 LB39ZB
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,25 € 27.01.23
Stuttgart 100,25 € 0,00%  27.01.23
  = Realtime
