110% Kapitalschutz Plus mit C. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2023 - DE000PD997K5
29.12.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD997K5 Anleihe v.23(29.12.28) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD997K5 Anleihe v.23(29.12.28) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD997K5
|PD997K
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|22.12.23
