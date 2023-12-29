Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000PD997K5 Anleihe v.23(29.12.28) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD997K5 Anleihe v.23(29.12.28) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARBN_02

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 28.12./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD997K5 PD997K 1.015 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  22.12.23
  = Realtime
