JPM RMB Ultra-Short Income U. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2023 - DE000LB4QY57




29.12.23 00:55
Das Instrument DE000LB4QY57 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QY57 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARLB_01

