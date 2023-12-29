Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000LB4QY57 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QY57 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARLB_01
99,93
+0,01%
-
0,00%
81,33
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
0,091
-1,62%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|84,906 €
|0,00%
|05.12.23
|Frankfurt
|85,032 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
|München
|84,222 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
|Berlin
|85,06 €
|0,00%
|05.12.23
= Realtime
