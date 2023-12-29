Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2023 - DE000HVB8FZ2




29.12.23 00:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB8FZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8FZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.12./23:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8FZ2 HVB8FZ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
982,48 plus
+0,21%
100,00 plus
0,00%
4,88 minus
-0,20%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  27.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  27.12.23
  = Realtime
