Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2023 - DE000HVB8FZ2
29.12.23 00:55
Das Instrument DE000HVB8FZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8FZ2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8FZ2
|HVB8FZ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
982,48
+0,21%
100,00
0,00%
4,88
-0,20%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
