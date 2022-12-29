Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe auf STOXX Europe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2022 - DE000HVB7CJ5
29.12.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CJ5 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7CJ5 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CJ5
|HVB7CJ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
= Realtime
