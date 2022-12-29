Das Instrument DE000HVB7CJ5 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7CJ5 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(23)0ZR6 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2022: WARUN_03