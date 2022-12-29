Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2022 - DE000HVB7CE6
29.12.22 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CE6 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(26)DAXK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7CE6 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(26)DAXK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CE6
|HVB7CE
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
