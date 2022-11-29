Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Porsche. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.11.2022 - DE000HVB79B6
29.11.22 01:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB79B6 TOP PLUS ZERT. 01.12.25 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB79B6 TOP PLUS ZERT. 01.12.25 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./00:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB79B6
|HVB79B
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
