29.11.22 01:14
Das Instrument DE000HVB7968 TOP PLUS ZERT. 01.12.25 ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7968 TOP PLUS ZERT. 01.12.25 ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 29.11./00:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7968 HVB796 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  25.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  25.11.22
  = Realtime
