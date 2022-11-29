Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Frese. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.11.2022 - DE000HVB7950
29.11.22 01:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7950 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FRE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7950 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FRE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.11./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7950
|HVB795
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.11.22
= Realtime
