Aktienanleihe Protect auf Frese. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.11.2022 - DE000HVB7950




29.11.22 01:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7950 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FRE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7950 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)FRE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.11./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7950 HVB795 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.11.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  25.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

