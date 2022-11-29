Das Instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02