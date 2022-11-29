Erweiterte Funktionen



Garant Cap Anleihe auf BMW . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.11.2022 - DE000HVB7844




29.11.22 01:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7844 HVB784 101,25 € 101,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  15.11.22
  = Realtime
