Garant Cap Anleihe auf BMW . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.11.2022 - DE000HVB7844
29.11.22 01:14
Das Instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7844 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(27.11.2026)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7844
|HVB784
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|15.11.22
= Realtime
