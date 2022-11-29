Das Instrument DE000HVB7828 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(24)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7828 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(24)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.11.2022: WARUN_02