Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.09.2023 - DE000LB4GVD2




29.09.23 00:09
Das Instrument DE000LB4GVD2 SN MExpZ p 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.09.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4GVD2 SN MExpZ p 04.01.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.09.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4GVD2 LB4GVD 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  26.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  29.08.23
  = Realtime
