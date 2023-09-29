Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.09.2023 - DE000HVB8750
29.09.23 00:09
Das Instrument DE000HVB8750 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)VNA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.09.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8750 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)VNA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.09.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8750
|HVB875
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.09.23
