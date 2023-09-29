Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.09.2023 - DE000HVB8750




29.09.23 00:09
Das Instrument DE000HVB8750 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)VNA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.09.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8750 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)VNA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.09.2023: WARUN_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8750 HVB875 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  27.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  01.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
