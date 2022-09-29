Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Tot. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.09.2022 - DE000LB2CAZ2




28.09.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2CAZ2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2CAZ2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.09.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Erstklassige Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt enorme Kursrallye
Diese 400% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € -   € -   € - 28.09./16:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2CAZ2 LB2CAZ 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 28.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer - Erstklassige Übernahme - Jetzt sofort einsteigen. Diese 669% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...