1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.08.2022 - DE000PF99VJ1
28.08.22 21:55
Das Instrument DE000PF99VJ1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.08.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99VJ1 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.08.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.08./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99VJ1
|PF99VJ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.08.22
= Realtime
