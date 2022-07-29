Erweiterte Funktionen



28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000HVB6UN1 HVB Expr.Z29.07.27 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.07.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6UN1 HVB Expr.Z29.07.27 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.07.2022: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 28.07./17:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6UN1 HVB6UN 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  11.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  11.07.22
