Express Plus Airbag Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.07.2022 - DE000HVB6UN1
28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000HVB6UN1 HVB Expr.Z29.07.27 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.07.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6UN1 HVB Expr.Z29.07.27 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.07.2022: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.07./17:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6UN1
|HVB6UN
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11.07.22
