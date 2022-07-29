Erweiterte Funktionen



Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.07.2022 - DE000CS8DPM5




28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument DE000CS8DPM5 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/29.7.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DPM5 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/29.7.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.07.2022: WARCS_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 28.07./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DPM5 CS8DPM 100,00 € -   €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  22.07.22
